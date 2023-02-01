We're a ways away from Presidents' Day weekend, but some home goods retailers didn't get the memo. Albeit a short list, we found a handful of Presidents' Day home deals both on the market and worthy of a spot in your online shopping cart right now. From best-selling vacuums to coveted loveseats, top-rated mattresses and the like — these are the best home sales happening now.
While every holiday has its deals, Presidents' Day is famous for home goods price cuts. Plus, once February hits so does spring fever. If you're already planning to refresh your space with a new cushy mattress for snoozes, high-tech vacuum for cleaning, or chic sectional for relaxing, then it's time to get a move on. Treat yourself to something nice (and on sale), ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
