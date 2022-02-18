While this coming Monday might just be a regular schmegular day off for many of us; among the shopping cognoscenti, Presidents Day is a sale holiday for the books. In our collective humble opinions, it might as well be renamed Mattress Day, so plentiful are the deep discounts on sleepable surfaces — but that’s not all that February 21st has to offer. Whether you’re in the market for some marked-down denim or reader-favorite sunscreen; the wait is over, because Presidents Day has you covered. From the aforementioned up-$700-off discounts on top-rated mattresses and bedding to up to 60% off sales on big-time fashion and beauty retailers like Nordstrom, this is your one-and-only place to get all the must-shop sales. Now, have your Paypal log-in and credit card info at hand, because sometimes the best way to spend a holiday is engaging in some retail therapy.
Advertisement
Presidents Day Mattress Sales
For a limited time only, get $200 off your $1,000 - $1,999 purchase, $250 off $2,000 - $2,499, $300 off $2,500 - $2,999, $350 off $3,000 - $3,499, $400 off $3,500 - $3,999, and $450 off $4,000 or more.
Starting today through February 28, save up to $500 off select mattress sets. Plus, save $300 on LuxeAdapt & Breeze models and $100 on Adapt & ProAdapt models.
Ending on February 28, get $150 off any mattress with the promo code WIN150.
Ending on March 1, get Up to $700 off any combo of a mattress and Purple's sleep system, which includes the harmony pillows, the complete comfort sheets, a Purple mattress protector, and an ascent adjustable base.
Ending on February 22, save up to $700 off the Evolution 15" Hybrid Mattress and get 2 free pillows, and more exclusive deals.
For a limited time only, save up to $500 off select best-selling mattresses at Mattress Firm.
Ending on February 28, save $200 on any sized Layla Hybrid Mattress and get 2 free Layla Memory Foam pillows.
Advertisement
Using the promo code PRESDAY200, get $200 off your $1,750 purchase. Use promo code PRESDAY150 to get $150 off your $1,250 purchase, and with the code, PRESDAY100 get $100 off any mattress. All deals include two free pillows.
Ending on February 28, save 35% on any Chill Hybrid Mattress and get a free pillow and sheet bundle.
Ending on February 21, get 25% off all mattresses at Brooklyn Bedding with the promo code PRESDAY25.
Starting today through March 1, save $400 on the Big Fig Mattress with the promo code PRES.
Ending on February 28, get 10% off — that's $800 off! — any Avocado Mattress using the promo code SAVE10.
Presidents Day Bedding & Home Sales
Using the promo code STOCKUP15, get 15% off all comforters, bedding, and more at Buffy.
For a limited time only, save 15% off all R29-readers' favorite bedding, comforters and robes at Brooklinen.
Advertisement
For a limited time only, get up to 70% off select styles — including new arrivals and bestsellers — at Wayfair.
No promo codes are needed to shop Society6's up-to-40%-off sitewide sale — from art prints to comforters.
For a limited time only, save up to 20% off select bestselling plants, planters, bundles, and more at The Sill.
For a limited time, get up to 70% off furniture at Overstock with free shipping.
From today through February 25, save 15% off of any sofa, chair, bedroom and dining room furniture purchase with the promo code FLAG.
Using the promo code VDAY, get $20 off any $100+ purchase sitewide at Eucalypso Home, from now through February 22.
Ending on February 28, get $100 off every$1,000 you spend on all stylish modern furniture from Castlery.
Advertisement
Through February 22, get 20% off your entire purchase of luxurious bedding at Standard Textile Home.
Ending on February 28, save 10% off everything from mattresses to pillows with the promo code SAVE10.
Get 15% off all top-rated furniture at Apt2B and free shipping for a limited time only.
Presidents Day Clothing Sales
Starting today through February 27, save up to 60% off select R29-reader favorite styles at Nordstrom.
Using the promo code SPREETIME, get 20% off any $150+ purchase at Madewell, from today through February 24.
Using the promo code MINE22, get an extra 30% off on already on-sale items at Verishop.
For this weekend only, get select customer favorite styles for up to 75% off: Swim Too Deep Cardi, School Boy Cashmere Cardi, Say Anything Cardi, Maggie Mid-Rise Straight Leg Jeans, and CRVY Straight Shooter Jeans. Plus, get a free 11-piece gift set with any $50+ Beauty and Wellness purchase.
Advertisement
Ending on February 22, save an extra 30% off already on-sale styles at Urban Outfitters.
Starting today through February 22, get up to 25% off select high-quality sneakers, boots, and more select styles from Koio.
For this weekend only, get up to 60% off select top-rated, sustainable styles from Everlane.
Starting today through February 21, save 25% off select full-price styles at Kate Spade with the promo code BLOOM.
For a limited time only, get 30% off sitewide at Levi's and an extra 50% off already discounted styles.
Starting on today through February 25, get 40% off sitewide at Reebok with the promo code OHYEAH40.
Starting on February 19 and going through February 25, get 30% off cult-favorite sweats at Richer Poorer.
Advertisement
Starting today, get an extra 20% off sale styles with the promo code PRES20.
Starting today through February 21, take an extra 20% off already on-sale styles with the promo code THECUT.
Tory Burch's highly anticipated private sale event starts on February 23 through February 28.
Presidents Day Makeup and Skin Care Sales
Starting today through February 21, get up to 50% off select bestselling makeup and skincare products at Sephora. Plus, get free shipping with the promo code FREESHIP.
For a limited time only, shop LookFantastic's up-to-50%-off sale on select items and get 15% off sitewide with the promo code PRESIDENT15.
For a limited time only, get 20% off all top-rated skincare products from Peace Out.
Starting today through February 25, get the Kosas Cloud Set Setting Powder for only $20, with a saving of more than 40% off.
Starting February 19 through February 21, get a free mini Superscreen with any purchase at Supergoop!
Starting February 19 through February 21, save 20% off all masculine skincare at Every Man Jack.
Advertisement
Starting today through February 26, get free mini's on orders of 60+ with the promo code FABFEB.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.