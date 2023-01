9 Small Dressers For Compact Spaces & Minimalist Wardrobes

Similar to nightstands (a few on this list could, in fact, double as the sacred side tables), these storage solutions can cost you anywhere from under $100 to upwards of $3,000. It all depends on the quality of the materials, craftsmanship, design, and size. But since you're on the hunt for small-scale furniture finds, whether for a minimalist collection or to fit into your tiny apartment, the price points are thankfully also subject to the shrink ray. Score the best small dresser for your home ahead.