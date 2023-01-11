The Under-$100 Buys R29 Shopping Editors Loved Last Month

Another holiday season has come to a close, but when you're a Refinery29 shopping editor, unboxing and getting new things to try is not a rare occurrence — it's a way of life. And while I'd like to think we were all good last year and got a stocking of gifts as our reward, that didn't deter us from spending our own money on some gems that range from the practical — biodegradable laundry detergent — to the little luxuries in life, like canned sparkling vino.
With a new month (nay, year!) upon us, we've corraled 37 of our latest under-$100 monthly favorites for your shopping pleasure. Whether you're in the market for a skin-beautifying highlighter, some Japanese sunscreen, or a balletcore-inspired oversized hair bow (or all three!) consider your 2023 off to a very stylish start with these expert picks.
