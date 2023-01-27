An overhead light — also infamously coined by TikTok user GeeOfDee as "the big light" — is some people's biggest nightmare. In fact, the National Headache Foundation writes, "Light and other visual stimuli also can trigger migraine attacks. Specifically, "flickering," "pulsing," "bright," and "fluorescent," fixtures. Plus, overwhelming gleams from the ceiling don't know how to set the mood without the help of a dimmer. So don't follow the light, follow the floor lamp.
Floor lamps come in an array of styles — modern, boho chic, mid-century, retro, and the like — and have a variety of functions. Whether you need it to relax after a long day beneath your office's work lights or your eyes require a little extra shine to read a book these days, there's a mood-boosting floor lamp for you out there. Bonus: they are the easiest way to elevate your space. Hooray for the internet — we found 14 floor lamps that have you and your sensitive and/or struggling eyes covered — at all kinds of price points and in an array of designs — ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
