If you didn't know the meaning of the word ergonomic before 2020, you most likely know by now. After spending a year plus stuck at home crunched over laptops, office workers are more aware than ever of the importance of good alignment and a pain-free seat. Investing in new work from home essentials often meant seeking out desks , keyboards, and chairs that could keep us comfy. Ergonomic support goes beyond just the aches and pains of 9-to-5, however. Good alignment while sitting and standing can help you feel more energized, breathe deeper, and even prevent injury over time. It's a worthwhile investment in your productivity and overall well-being. With many of us now returning to work (or permanently settling into our WFH setups ), we thought we'd share the highest-praised, most comfortable ergonomic chairs from across the web.