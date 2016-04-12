We loved Mad Men as much as the next person. But now that mid-century modern has gone mainstream, and there are Eames knockoffs everywhere you turn, certain aspects of the movement are beginning to feel annoyingly ubiquitous. (If we see one more overly elaborate bar cart, we're going to scream.)
Which is where interior decorator Christopher Kennedy comes in. Each spring, design lovers and architecture fiends from around the country descend on Palm Springs, CA, for Modernism Week, which Kennedy celebrates by inviting his favorite designers to decorate rooms in his eponymous showhouse. Since there's no nervous homeowner who wants to go more bland (or pre-existing furniture that needs to be worked in), this can be a great place for the rest of us to look for inspiration — especially if we're searching for something unexpected.
Ahead, we’ve pulled some of our favorite items from the past few years, all showcasing fresh takes on that '50s/'60s sweet spot. While it's true that every decor trend has its expiration date, these clever alternatives will allow you to keep the mid-century mania alive a bit longer. No need to throw away those martini glasses just yet.
Which is where interior decorator Christopher Kennedy comes in. Each spring, design lovers and architecture fiends from around the country descend on Palm Springs, CA, for Modernism Week, which Kennedy celebrates by inviting his favorite designers to decorate rooms in his eponymous showhouse. Since there's no nervous homeowner who wants to go more bland (or pre-existing furniture that needs to be worked in), this can be a great place for the rest of us to look for inspiration — especially if we're searching for something unexpected.
Ahead, we’ve pulled some of our favorite items from the past few years, all showcasing fresh takes on that '50s/'60s sweet spot. While it's true that every decor trend has its expiration date, these clever alternatives will allow you to keep the mid-century mania alive a bit longer. No need to throw away those martini glasses just yet.