The Artists That Shaped Angelcore — The Internet’s ‘Girliest’ Aesthetic

For the first few years of Armitage's life, she was raised as a Jehovah’s Witness. This meant no Christmases or birthdays and in school, she had to sit out when parents brought cupcakes into class for the other kids' special days. When she was five, her mother was excommunicated and her family left the fold. Armitage was grateful for the chance to grow up "fairly regularly" but perhaps having begun life without all of this color and sweetness goes some way to explaining the fantasy world she creates through her art now. "A dreamy pastel candy girl world" is how she once described it, which she follows up now by saying: "I tried to shoot a roll of black and white film last year and found it so incredibly boring. Lesson learned! I definitely am drawn to things that are 'girly.' I think a stranger could look at my work and guess that it was taken by a girl. A lot of this is just nostalgic for me. A lot of it is recreating memories or styles that I remember from my childhood." Many of these aesthetic tropes are about childhood regression: teenage bedrooms, the things we loved in earnest back then. "Bedrooms and bathrooms are these intimate spaces that we all spend a lot of time in, and they're just so aesthetically perfect," Armitage continues. "Bedrooms remind me of being a teenager and listening to music on my bed, and bathrooms remind me of getting ready every morning for school alongside my mom and sister." Calypso echoes this, adding: "I used to spend a lot of time alone decorating and 'curating' my bedroom, so there was also an urge to show that off in photographs."