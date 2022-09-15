Blue Jeans, White Shirt: This Classic Combo Is A Must-Have For Fall

Ever stand in front of your jam-packed closet, staring at more than enough clothing options, and think: I have nothing to wear? Same. But perhaps the issue isn’t that you’re out of viable choices. You just need a fresh dose of outfit inspiration to help you see your wardrobe in a new way. That’s where Outfit Dump comes in. Every month, we supply you with enough ideas to fuel your style until the next drop comes along. This month, we're looking at the ways to rethink the blue jeans, white shirt outfit formula.
With a timeless, throw-on-and-go feel, blue jeans and a white shirt make for one of the most iconic outfit formulas of all time — and the classic combo is poised to become one of fall’s top trends.
Back on spring runways, designers embraced denim — with a twist. Bottega Veneta’s “denim” jeans were actually made from leather, while Khaite welcomed the return of baggy wide-leg styles with a ‘90s-inspired, minimal look. Most recently, Kim Kardashian wore double blue denim on the cover of Interview’s “American Dream” issue, paired with a jockstrap and blonder-than-blonde hair. The classic choice is often styled with a white tank top, a simple yet revolutionary item that designers from Prada to Loewe featured heavily in their collections, solidifying it as a summer and fall must-have that’s already been seen on stars like Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, and Barbara Palvin.
What’s interesting about this trend is its simplicity: Here’s a covetable outfit formula that seems worlds apart from the TikTok “core” aesthetics and overly saturated color palettes we've had over the past few seasons (we see you, Barbiecore!), suggesting that fashion is ready for us to return to basics. In this case, less is definitely more.
Still, that’s not to say that the combo can’t be adapted to fit our personal styles, so we looked into how five creators are sporting the trend ahead of the official blue jeans, white shirt season.
White Shirt, Blue Skirt
In case you missed it, denim midi skirts are a top trend this year. If pants aren’t your thing, maybe try a skirt instead?
Barbiecore
A few pops of bright pink are all you need to make this outfit combo fit to live in a Barbie world.
The Cross-Over Twist
If this formula feels too classic, embrace current denim trends like cross-over or double-waisted jeans. Nothing boring about those.
A Puffed Sleeve Dream
Sure, the white tank top trend is super comfortable and accessible, but if you’re still living in a cottagecore dream, this type of look is for you.
A Crisp Shirt For A Crisp Fall
Back to school or back to the office? A simple white button-down shirt and blue jeans will do the trick. Add bright shoes for an extra oomph.