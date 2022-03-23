It’s no secret that in recent years the '90s and '00s have reigned supreme when it comes to throwback style.
The former era can be distilled into a glorious mash-up of grunge, minimalism, punk and oversized tailoring, while boho, futuristic and logo-printed wear dominate the latter decade. In its latest seasonal collection for the Original & Vintage edit – fronted by Beabadoobee – Superdry has managed to encapsulate all of these influences.
The lineup for spring/summer is full of versatile pieces that’ll transport your look right back to those nostalgia-heavy decades but with a modern POV: much of the collection is designed with the planet in mind.
T-shirts and cropped tops are made with 100% organic cotton, jacket padding is made from recycled plastic bottles and the vegan sneakers are certified by The Vegan Society. On top of this, Superdry’s Repurposed collection of one-off pieces gives deadstock a new lease of life.
From skater-inspired get-ups to varsity and pop, here are five Superdry outfits that take a hefty dose of inspiration from the decades Beabadoobee describes as "timeless".