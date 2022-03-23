Story from Dedicated Features
Superdry Promo Feature

5 Nostalgia-Heavy, ’90s & ’00s-Inspired Looks For Summer

Alice Howarth
It’s no secret that in recent years the '90s and '00s have reigned supreme when it comes to throwback style.
The former era can be distilled into a glorious mash-up of grunge, minimalism, punk and oversized tailoring, while boho, futuristic and logo-printed wear dominate the latter decade. In its latest seasonal collection for the Original & Vintage edit – fronted by Beabadoobee – Superdry has managed to encapsulate all of these influences.
The lineup for spring/summer is full of versatile pieces that’ll transport your look right back to those nostalgia-heavy decades but with a modern POV: much of the collection is designed with the planet in mind.
T-shirts and cropped tops are made with 100% organic cotton, jacket padding is made from recycled plastic bottles and the vegan sneakers are certified by The Vegan Society. On top of this, Superdry’s Repurposed collection of one-off pieces gives deadstock a new lease of life.
From skater-inspired get-ups to varsity and pop, here are five Superdry outfits that take a hefty dose of inspiration from the decades Beabadoobee describes as "timeless".