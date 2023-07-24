ADVERTISEMENT
Once you've applied for the job of your dreams, waited out the nerve-wracking submission process, and gotten that all-important call-back — it's time to prep for the interview.
But between figuring out the best questions to ask during a job interview, navigating how to answer the icky ‘what are your salary expectations?’ question, and just generally talking about yourself ad nauseam, knowing what to wear to a job interview can be one of the last things you consider.
Of course, we all know we're required to look our very best. But a job interview isn't just an opportunity to show a potential employer how well you can adhere to a corporate dress code; it's paramount to make an excellent first impression and give them a hint of who you really are. Without a doubt, the best way to do that is to showcase a refined version of your personal style.
Ahead, we've gathered some necessary outfit inspiration so you can curate the job interview outfit that's going to get you the gig. Good luck!