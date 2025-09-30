Sarah Stephens Reflects On Early Modelling Success & Pivoting To Acting: “Too Much Too Soon”
For actress and model Sarah Stephens, fashion has never been about following the rules. Instead, it’s about experimentation, performance, and storytelling. Between her auditions, acting roles, modelling and events, the multi-hyphenated Australian often switches between characters and identities. Whether she’s on set or scouring stores, Sarah sees style as an extension of her identity and career — a way to experiment. “Clothes are costumes to me. My everyday look is quite classic and feminine, but I’m not tied to one particular look. I like to experiment depending on my mood, event or character.”
Sarah’s fluid approach to fashion mirrors her layered career. After winning the Girlfriend Magazine model search competition in 2006, the young girl from Sydney jetted to the glamorous world of fashion and modelling. “I sort of stumbled into modelling without a clear direction for my life, and soon found myself completely immersed in the fashion industry,” Sarah tells Refinery29 Australia.
From walking 14 shows at her debut New York Fashion Week to being photographed by famed German photographer Ellen Von Unwerth for Italian and Russian Vogue, Sarah hit dizzying international success early on in her career. In Europe, she was the face of Lacoste’s ‘Love of Pink’ campaign, and just a few months after her 18th birthday, the model walked a coveted international runway show.
Reaching these milestones so quickly came at a cost, though.
“It was all too much too soon. I burnt out. I couldn’t cope with the loneliness and pressure,” she reflects. “As a shy and conscientious kid thrown into a ruthless, cutthroat industry, you often find yourself vulnerable to mistreatment and abuse,” says Sarah. “I often didn’t question what photographers, agents or clients asked of me because I didn’t want to seem rude or ungrateful.”
A young Sarah had to make a decision. Continue down the modelling route or head home and regroup. “I was struggling both physically and emotionally. Being far from home left me feeling incredibly lonely, and the constant pressure to maintain a certain size took a serious toll on my mental health.”
Sarah decided to head home to Australia and “reconnect with reality”. It was during this time that Sarah stumbled upon another passion — acting. “I attended a summer course at the National Institute of Dramatic Art and discovered a deep passion for acting. It felt therapeutic, and the structure kept me engaged, challenged, and energised.”
Sarah’s acting break came in the form of A24 movie The Witch, directed by Robert Eggers. Her proudest acting achievement, however, was playing Mary in The Flood, a four-person play that ran Off-Broadway in New York and at the Lyric Theatre in Belfast. Now, as the actress reaches her mid-thirties and returns to the acting industry post-COVID and U.S. writers’ strike shutdowns, Sarah is leaning into her self-expression. She’s just finished shooting an independent film in which she portrays an ASIO detective and is currently working on a short film with a friend.
“I love how acting lets me step into entirely different lives. I have a deep passion for storytelling and the immersive nature of film.”
When it comes to styling herself, Sarah believes that having an everyday uniform is overrated. For the actress and model, a wardrobe full of vintage blazers, polkadots, Mary Janes, and puffy-sleeved blouses means she can transform into whichever character she’s tapping into (both on and off screen). “Every outfit I put on that day dictates the role I play. It could be bold and cinematic, or it could be soft and intimate and feminine.” But, it’s statement pieces, she says, that make you feel the most powerful.
When we met with Sarah while she was sourcing clothes from For Artists Only, UTURN Bondi and Ekoluv for an upcoming event, the actress shared how technology is instrumental for her day-to-day life, schedule and also style exploration.
“For someone like me who plays with identity and storytelling, technology has become this amazing bridge between imagination and reality,” Sarah says of devices like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7. Powered by Google Gemini*, it's a handy tool for the on-the-go person with multiple passions.
As for what's going into the model and actress' schedule next, the acting world's Sarah's oyster. “Hopefully something in a period drama or maybe even a supervillain. Time will tell, and that’s exactly what makes this career so exciting,” Sarah shares.
If you or anyone you know is experiencing emotional distress, please contact Lifeline (131 114) or Beyond Blue (1300 22 4636) for help and support.
