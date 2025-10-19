White Jeans Season Is Here: How To Style The Denim Look The Spring
While I believe that white jeans are a year-round staple — however impractical, all-white winter looks made up of jeans, a turtleneck jumper and a wool coat will never not be chic in my style book — there's no denying that the denim trend is best paired against a backdrop of a beach, a sun-drenched city staycation or an outdoor spring party. From loose button-downs to marinières, the look can be styled with virtually any spring must-have and is equally well-suited for a holiday as the office.
While you can certainly go the trendy barrel-leg or low-rise route depending on your personal style, I love a more timeless straight-leg silhouette for the way I can roll the hem up with a trainer or a ballet flat or leave it down with a heel. Ahead, I styled the pair to create five white jean outfit ideas for every spring occasion.
How To Style White Jeans: With A T-Shirt
The most casual way to style white jeans is to pair them with a T-shirt. While white-on-white is the easiest way to elevate a jeans-and-tee combo — don't forget accessories like a belt and jewellery to prevent it from looking boring — I love the look of a striped shirt with white jeans for a coastal-inspired feel. Especially with a light knit casually strewn over the shoulders, which comes in handy for those evening beach walks.
How To Style White Jeans: With A Waistcoat
There's no combination more foolproof than a pair of jeans and a structured blazer. For the spring, I like to switch out the long-sleeve top for a vest, which — while lighter in fabric — looks just as professional as its more modest counterpart. If you're wearing this look to work, opt for more grounded accessories like a closed-toe shoe and a bag in a heavier suede or leather fabrication.
How To Style White Jeans: With A Tank Top
Like I previously said, there's no better way to wear white jeans than with a white top. To add some interest to the outfit — especially for a going-out look — reach for tops with interesting silhouettes or details, like this open-back style with a long train. To keep the look airy and light, enlist an open-toe sandal. My current favourite is a nostalgic thong heel.
How To Style White Jeans: With A Duster
For a more holiday-approved ensemble, pair the white jeans with a bikini top or swimsuit and a floppy hat for a beach outing or pool party. When the sun goes down, top the look with a duster, shirtdress or kaftan to take it into the night. Just switch out the flip-flops for a heeled sandal and the beach bag for a statement clutch.
How To Style White Jeans: With A Button-Down & Jumper
While there's nothing wrong with a crisp button-down paired with jeans, take it one step further by adding a lightweight cashmere jumper over the top and finishing the look with a retro-leaning ballet flat. To add some personality, select a contrasting shirt (I like a leopard print or chambray) for that peeking-collar moment, a statement belt and some fun accessories.
