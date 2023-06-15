ADVERTISEMENT
In a place like Sydney, where the cost of living has skyrocketed exponentially, being able to memorise a map's worth of local op shops and consignment stores is increasingly becoming a necessity. But the good news is, Sydney's massive suburban sprawl means that there are potential treasures to be found in all directions. Our city also has a proclivity for housing hoards of vintage finds in massive warehouse locations that offer furniture and homewares, as well as pre-loved clothing in a wide range of sizes.
Knowing how and where to thrift isn't just good for your wallet, as some of the best 'fits are an amalgamation of high street finds, luxury items and op shop steals. Play your cards right, and you'll come to find that charity shops are a goldmine of rare vintage gems that have the ability to completely transform an average ensemble into something really special. Another plus? Recycling pre-loved garments is great for the environment, helping to keep clothing out of landfill and in someone's wardrobe where they belong.
If you're new to op shopping, we suggest making a list of items you actually need to add to your wardrobe, rather than just buying whatever you can get your hands on.
Ahead, find 15 of the best op shops in Sydney.
Ahead, find 15 of the best op shops in Sydney.