Knowing how and where to thrift isn't just good for your wallet, as some of the best 'fits are an amalgamation of high street finds, luxury items and op shop steals. Play your cards right, and you'll come to find that charity shops are a goldmine of rare vintage gems that have the ability to completely transform an average ensemble into something really special. Another plus? Recycling pre-loved garments is great for the environment, helping to keep clothing out of landfill and in someone's wardrobe where they belong.