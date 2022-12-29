The 12 Best Consignment Stores To Sell Your Wardrobe In Sydney

Australians love secondhand clothes — especially when the selection is curated and elevated with the thrill of picking up something really, really special.
According to research by PayPal released in November, 61% of Aussies say they’ve bought pre-loved goods in the past 12 months, while 29% like the fact they can source designer bargains.
Consignment stores tick all the boxes by offering an alternative route to landfill and bypassing the trouble of sifting through racks to find buried treasure like at the thrift store, plus, you can make money by offloading your pre-loved goods there as well.
Sydney consignment stores stand out from Melbourne for more boutique offerings and accessible edits, great for adding to your capsule wardrobe.
No matter if you're interested in buying or selling, find the best 12 consignment stores in Sydney for mid to high-end finds.