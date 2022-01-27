These Designers Are Redefining The Meaning Of Couture

The Texas-born designer has had a lifelong appreciation for couture, one that started when he saw John Galliano’s spring 2004 couture collection and then took a history of couture class in high school. Later, as a student at Parsons The New School For Design, he explored the practice further by delving into the role of technology and the digital age in fashion design. Ahead of his second collection, debuting during New York Fashion Week in February, Mai hopes his work can bring people a deeper appreciation for the work in our increasingly digital and fast-paced industry that churns out trends and clothes in an accelerated cycle. “The role of couture is to preserve the craft, the art of making clothes,” he says. Mai is also emphatic about the ways in which custom-made clothes can help empower its wearer, a phenomenon he says he witnessed growing up in Houston: “There’s something about Texan women and Texas glamour; it doesn’t have to be a Met Gala moment. It can be just a beautiful dress that they feel amazing in and they can have fun.”