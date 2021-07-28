They always say love happens when you’re not looking for it. It was scary, telling this boy about my past and what the future may hold. But for the first time since my first diagnosis, I told my story with confidence. I bared my soul and something about his demeanour told me it fell on understanding and genuine ears. I did so without looking for an end game, I just shared myself and Alexander accepted me. He didn’t leave me at a bar, didn’t say I was different and that my scars or leg were an obstacle to work with — instead, he embraced me for me. Even when I shared my deepest fear — a fear that would become a reality and the greatest challenge — that my cancer could come back, he held my face in his hands and promised me he wouldn’t let go, and that challenge would be our challenge. Did it surprise me that someone would stay and be with me to fight the unknown? Absolutely. It scared me like hell. It still does.