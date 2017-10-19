Turns Out, Sex And The City's Writers Fought About This Carrie Money Move

Harris says she firmly believes Carrie "learned a lesson" after Charlotte loans her the money. "I do believe she sat down every month and wrote Charlotte a check," she says (though any paybacks must have happened off-screen). In reality, it is unlikely that most people would ever get there. In Bank of America's survey, people admitted that they had gone the distance to avoid a friend they owed money, from ignoring their texts or calls and pretending not to see them, to outright blocking the other person on social media.