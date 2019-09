Money And Friendship Are An Agonizing Mix For Americans

The company notes that peer-to-peer payments apps like Venmo and Square cash have helped to mitigate that discomfort somewhat. Some of these interactions are perfectly adorable (BFFs giving a friend their $0.02 parents requesting back pay for childhood tee-ball registration), but others are far more uncomfortable. Novelist Teddy Wayne recently wrote an article for The New York Times looking at the idea that using money transfer apps "changes friendships and makes them more transactional," according to one 29-year-old woman. "It's nickel-and-diming everything, literally," she said.