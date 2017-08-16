Story from Tech

Parents Have Discovered Venmo & It's Worthy Of All The Face-Palms

Natalie Gontcharova
Photographed by Erin Yamagata.
There are a few unspoken rules of Venmo that most of us who've been using the app for a while just get. Only make those transactions public about which you'd like to humblebrag. Stalk away, but never like the transaction deep in somebody's feed. (This goes for Instagram, too.) Don't request money from your friends without talking it over first. The eggplant emoji never means what you think it does.
But when you're new to Venmo, or any app, you can't possibly grasp the "code" right away — so you're bound to make a few blunders. Parents, especially, have been known to make (often hilarious) tech fails when they're trying something new.
The latest? A guy named Adam Jacob, who attends Illinois State University, sent this tweet, which ended up going viral: "My dad was just introduced to Venmo and it's the worst thing ever. He just requested $50 for '2001 tee ball registration fee.'"
Was Adam's dad trolling him? Very likely. He wasn't the only parent to recently download Venmo and just not "get" it, though. This includes not getting that there's a 99% chance a transaction for "artisan butt plugs" is a joke:
Same goes for the euphemistic eggplant emojis:
Or thinking that requesting money on Venmo means you're mooching off your friends:
"She keeps checking in to ask if I need money because she thinks I'm just on it borrowing money from friends," Gina told BuzzFeed News.
When they make fake requests, though, it shows that they totally get Venmo — or at least how to troll people on it.
On one hand, we're glad a lot of parents are finally discovering Venmo, if they're not on it already — it's a lot easier than sending checks back and forth. On the other, we're in for a lot of face-palm moments.
