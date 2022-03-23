Other Headphones Can Jog On — The Bose Sports Earbuds Are My New Running Essentials

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
I've been a runner on and off for a few years now. It's a habit I routinely pick up when I'm stressed and need a release. In my opinion, there are two key ingredients that make a run an enjoyable experience — the first being extremely obvious — a good set of trainers. The second is the perfect pair of headphones. Enter: The Bose Sport Earbuds.
Advertisement
Until recently, I was still using a pair of classic analog headphones (you know the ones that came with the original iPhones?), mainly because I was struggling to find the perfect pair of running headphones.
My Airpods were alright for shorter runs (when they didn't fall out), but after a long run, the headphone ache is like no other (IYKYK), and over-ear headphones just get way too sweaty. So I was in the market for a pair of wireless earbuds when I was given the opportunity to try the Bose Sport Earbuds.
And let me tell you, it's like I manifested them! They turned out to be perfect running headphones, and here's why.
The Look:
The first thing I noticed when unpackaging the Bose Sport Earbuds is just how sleek and simple the design is. The earbud detailing is a mix of matte and shiny black, and they come in a palm-sized rechargeable black case. The case is also magnetic, so you never have to worry about your earbuds falling out or putting them in the wrong way, and it easily slides into your handbag or gym bag.
The Sound:
The sound quality of the Bose Sports Earbuds impressed me. It's crisp, clear, and I definitely can't hear myself breathing while running — which, if you run, you know how distracting it can be. I do not wanna hear how unfit I am!
The only downside was that friends and family reported that I didn't sound as crisp when answering calls, which was fine by me since I don't really want to answer calls on a run anyway. But if that's important to you, it's worth noting.
Advertisement
They also connected super easily to my iPhone and played music and podcasts from Spotify without glitching out.
The Wearability:
Bose Sport Earbuds come with three different sizes of 'StayHear Max tips', so you can find the right fit for you. The first time I popped the headphones in, I immediately noticed the fit was wrong for my tiny ears, so I swapped them out for the smallest size. After that, they fit perfectly and didn't feel as though they could pop out while I was running, unlike some other earbuds I've road-tested.
As a long-distance runner, I love that the part of the earbud that touches your ear is made from soft silicone and applies an even amount of pressure across your ear, meaning ear tips don’t hurt your ears if you're wearing them for an extended period of time.
Meanwhile, the specially designed umbrella-shaped tip and the extended flexible wing keep your earbuds locked securely while running. I run an average of 10kms per session, and I'm yet to have a bud fall out.
Another feature worth shouting out is the capacitive touch interface, which is pretty common tech for earbuds these days. It allows you to set controls for when you tap each earbud, e.g. on the right earbud, you can set it up so that when you double-tap, it plays or pauses the music.
The Battery Life:
The Bose Sport Earbuds are designed to deliver crisp, clear sound for up to five hours per charge and can be recharged by simply popping them back into the case. When fully charged, the case provides two full charges for up to 10 more hours of use. Impressive stuff!
Advertisement
My favourite part, though, is that if you've forgotten to charge your headphones (Hi, me!), you can pop them in the case for a 15-minute speed charge for up to two hours of playback time. An absolute godsend for those of us who are time-poor and forgetful. (Again, me!)
The Quality:
According to the brand, the Bose Sport Earbuds go through rigorous testing for durability to ensure quality and cost-per-wear. They're also rated IPX4, which means the tech inside each earbud is resistant to moisture from sweat and weather, you know, in case you get caught in the rain on a run.
So far, I've only had mine for a month or so, and they're as good as the day I got them. But it's good to know the brand does rigorous testing to ensure quality and durability, given the price point sits around $300. In comparison to other wireless headphones on the market, $300 is a fairly reasonable price point for a pair of earbuds with the features and quality of the Bose Sports Earbuds.
The Overall Verdict:
I've tried a variety of different headphones for running, and none of them beat the Bose Sport Earbuds. They've easily become my new running essentials, and given how often I run, $300 for a pair of comfortable headphones that won't fall out while I'm pounding the pavement is a reasonable price to pay.