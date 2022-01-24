I’m not a natural jogger. My short legs slow me down and getting up a hill often resembles rolling tumbleweed or a less elegant version of that swimming sloth from Planet Earth II. I’m also not great at the get-up-and-go bit. My alarm goes off at 6am and I toss and turn, feverishly racking my brains for an excuse to roll over and stay warm under the covers: "It’s too rainy/ windy/ dark, I just felt a twinge in my little toe and what if I see that suspicious-looking dog walker again?"
When I do manage to crawl out of the house and haul myself around the local park, I take regular breaks to cure a stitch, catch my breath and pretend to admire the view. However – despite all the grumbles – when the sun is shining, the leaves are falling, the air is crisp and there isn’t an overzealous dog or child scooter in my path, running is often the only time of the week when I feel like a good, decent human being. And the glow can last for hours afterwards.
Listening to something to distract you from the boredom helps an awful lot too, and I’ve spent months searching for the perfect podcasts to get me through the tedium and towards that ever-so-sweaty smug feeling. Just remember to watch the hills – you might still need Beyoncé for those…