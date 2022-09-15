Found: The Best Sofas For Every Style & Budget

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
There are few things more stressful to purchase than big-ticket homewares. And while smaller bits and pieces can be rearranged and restyled, a couch can be a major room maker or breaker.
So how do you choose the right one? It's all about the atmosphere you want to facilitate. Get a feel of your layout, study your measurements and work out what shape will create the best flow.
While we love secondhand homewares finds — and are all for the furniture renting movement — if you're in the market for a shiny new couch, we get that it's a daunting task for even the biggest interior buffs.
To save you some of the stress and time, we trawled the Internet for the best and chicest sofa options for every budget. Ahead, 15 of the best couches to invest in at every price point.