7 Wearable Blankets Worth Curling Up In This Winter

As the temperatures start to drop, we find ourselves swapping out all our summer clothes and homewares for our winter warmers. Crop tops are swapped for coats, cotton sheets for flannel, and light throw blankets are traded for fleecy, weighted ones, all to beat the chill.
With the rise in the cost of living, it's no wonder we're looking for ways to stay warm without ramping up our electricity bills. And one of our favourite ways to keep warm is by popping on a wearable blanket (aka hooded blankets, blankets with sleeves, whatever you want to call them).
These genius inventions are typically made from a cosy sherpa material and are basically oversized, fluffy hoodies with giant kangaroo pockets and elastic sleeves that you can wear around the house while you're WFH or curled up watching Netflix on a Friday night.
Sounds pretty cosy, right? Ahead, we've rounded up seven of the best wearable blankets you can buy online in Australia, so you can curl up in one ASAP.