R29 Editors Share The Homewares We’re Coveting In May

May is now upon us, which means that, yes, this year is flying by. One of my (distant) New Year's Resolutions for 2023 was to put more time and energy into making my home the space of my dreams. So far, between January and April, I've carefully collected and curated my home decor to make a space that feels truly like me. And it seems like all the R29 editors have been doing the same.
As we continue on the journey of mindfully filling our homes with things that will bring us joy, we're learning to balance function with fun, and decorativeness with duality.
This month, we've selected interior fragrances that will freshen up and add luscious complexity to the sensory experience of our homes; quirky vintage plates that pop with colour and give our space personality; and coffee machines that get plant-based milk frothing just right. Here, find out everything the R29 Editors will be shopping in May.