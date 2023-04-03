R29 Editors Picks: The Homewares We’re Shopping For An Autumnal April

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Spending more time indoors because of the colder weather also means it's the best time of the year to work on your home decor — which we're always looking for an excuse to refresh. With our bedrooms, living rooms and kitchens becoming our little havens as the trees turn orange and the leaves touch the ground, we want to make sure you've got a good list of new homewares — pretty, functional and engaging — to make your spaces as perfect as possible for autumn.
From whimsical and fragrant candles to expert espresso machines, and gorgeous crockery, convenience meets charm in our homes this month.
