11 Candles That Smell Almost As Good As A Real Fireplace

In our most played-out cold weather fantasies, we spend crisp evenings luxuriating beneath cashmere throw blankets while the embers inside our home's vast hearth emit an oh-so-soft and smoky glow. Back in our cramped-apartment realities, we're tangled up in a Snuggie trying to fix a digitised fire that keeps lagging from the crappy WiFi connection. Since getting elbow-deep in mortar for bricklaying our way to peak seasonal bliss isn't the brightest idea, we elected the next
best easiest thing: buying a fireplace-scented winter candle.
When you can't light a fire in your fireplace, because you don't actually have a fireplace, these woodsy-essenced votives are here to save the winter day (or, night). Ahead, find a seasonally strategic candle lineup that reviewers claim smell like everything from freshly ignited logs to big ole bonfires in the woods. Scroll on to cozy up somewhere in between that annual fall dream and reality with the swipe of a match.
At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.