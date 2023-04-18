TikTok Is DIYing Bronzing Drops — But Does It Work?

If you are mixing your own products, I would recommend using them up quickly. Beauty products go through rigorous testing processes and changing the formulation by adding in serums or water will almost certainly affect the composition of a product. Rebecca Wilson, CEO of tanning brand utan, seconds this. "Stability testing is crucial, as you would need to ensure that the ingredients are compatible," she tells R29. "While this hack may not cause issues for most people, we recommend patch testing." Keep in mind, too, that a hack like this could mess up the preservative system (which stop your products growing mould and bacteria) inside a product and subsequently alter the shelf life. Wilson suggests that if you are going to try this, mixing should be done at the time of use, rather than mixing up a whole bottle for long-term use, which could result in bacteria growth.