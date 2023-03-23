At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
As someone who's still a bit scarred from attempted 'contouring' in my teenage years (picture orange splodges that resembled clown-like face paint more than actual makeup), I must admit that the recent contour renaissance had me a little worried.
But upon deeper inspection, it's clear that the 2020s iteration of contouring is much more luxurious and subtle than its predecessor. Think: creamy, buttery, barely-there formulas that still boast serious pigment. The contour sticks of this age gift year-round glow, whilst seamlessly defining, chiselling and reshaping the face. Your mum will start questioning whose gorge bone structure you were actually born with.
Hot tip: for the perfect contour, you'll want a stick that's about two shades deeper than your foundation. Then, apply it strategically: under your cheekbones, along your jawline, and around your temples, depending on your face shape and the desired outcome. If you want an extra chiselled look, pop a bit onto the sides of your nose. Then it's time to blend, baby, blend.
Ahead, we've rounded up the 10 very best contour sticks available in Australia that will absolutely transform your makeup routine.