"Make sure you really blend this in to give that perfect flawless finish," she advises. "A white pencil will look more like skin without sparkle. It works on most skin tones but the darker your skin, the more you may want to use a cream or beige tone to suit your colouring." Famida echoes this: "To create something that is more skin-like and realistic, it's best to use a tone which is two shades lighter [than your skin or foundation base] to highlight the areas you want."