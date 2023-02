I had to ask London-based makeup artist and TikToker Tilly Ferrari for her honest thoughts on this trend. "I think it always looks great on TikTok because of the lighting," said Tilly. "A matte white concealer reflects the light and brings forward the areas of the face you want to highlight." London-based makeup artist Famida agrees, and told me that white concealer simply brightens the area it is applied to, which gives the illusion of a glow. However, it's not something she would do on a client. Tilly says it's always worth remembering what lighting setup someone has on video, though, as direct daylight and studio lights will always make someone look flawless.