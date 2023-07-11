I Tried TikTok’s Ombré Concealer Trick & I Have Regrets

I soon encountered my first error: I didn't think through the blending process well enough. When damp, my makeup sponge swelled to twice its original size and made blending each individual shade quite difficult. Eventually, it all melted into one peach hue and while it did work well to mask the darkness around my eyes and on my eyelids, the blush effect was nonexistent. Maybe I needed something much darker. On the other eye, I decided to double the amount of blush and pinch my makeup sponge to make it smaller. This was better. Not only did it camouflage any blue tones but it lent the tops of my cheeks a pretty, flushed finish. Just barely, though. As for the dark circles, of course, three swipes of concealer would mask them — it's concealer after all.