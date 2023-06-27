I’m Tired & I’m No Longer Covering That Up With Concealer

I still wish I was naturally inclined to joyfulness. Skipping concealer hasn’t left me awash with self-love; the fact is, living with an inclination towards darkness means living with risk. The risk that, at times, that darkness will tip you into a hole you need to claw your way out of. It’s hard to love a thing that, at times, makes you feel unsafe in your own body. But when I look at my bare under eyes, I feel sympathy in the word's original sense. Sympathy, as in the mechanism by which philosopher David Hume said affection passes “from one person to another”. Affection and sympathy are smaller, more contingent words than love, but they are the bridges that enable it, and they are part of the new journey I’m on.