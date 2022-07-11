At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Sun-kissed warmth, rosy glow or joyful flush, there's a lot that a good blush has to offer. Even Cleopatra, the original beauty influencer, allegedly used to pinch her cheeks to make them redder.
While Ancient Egyptians were the first to use tint on their cheeks, the trend became mainstream in the 1700s. Back then, the stuff had to be bold enough to be seen on stage by faraway audience members, by candlelight, which is why it used to be applied very liberally — but it was made of toxic chemicals. From the late 1800s onwards, brands like Bourjois began creating skin-safe alternatives to the grease paints commonly used before and the blush we know today was born.
Thankfully, we've come a long way, and blush is not only safe to use but most modern formulas actually contain a host of skin-nourishing ingredients. In fact, with so many blushes offering so much, it can be hard to narrow down which one is right for you.
So to nudge you in the right direction, we thought we'd collate the tried-and-tested favourite blushes that our team — and reviewers on the Internet — deem the best of the best.
Scroll on for 13 of the best blushes money can buy.