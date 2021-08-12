Are Your Vitamins & Supplements Making You Break Out?

"There is anecdotal evidence and case reports of some individuals who find that taking B12 can aggravate acne," Dr. Mahto says. Although it is not necessarily a common occurrence with oral vitamin B12, Dr. Mahto continues, "In a subset of individuals, B12 may alter the skin microbiome," which is the friendly bacteria living on the surface of skin. This bacteria keeps skin happy and healthy, but when there is a lack of it, acne-causing bacteria can thrive. Dr. Mahto explains that this acne-causing bacteria may encourage inflammation, potentially making breakouts worse. Dr. Vasdev mentions this is merely considered an uncommon contributing factor in people prone to acne, rather than a direct cause of acne; taking vitamin B12 is unlikely to give you spots if you aren't predisposed to them.