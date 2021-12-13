I Tried TikTok’s ‘Wet Skincare’ Hack & My Skin Has Never Looked Better

I've been practising this simple technique for just over a month and I'll never go back to how I applied skincare before I discovered it. Leaving my skin damp after cleansing, I'd apply my vitamin C serum and, while it took three times as long to absorb compared to dry skin, my complexion looked dewier and brighter instantly. My face is always slightly damp after the serum absorbs so I follow with moisturiser, which doubles the glow. Since adopting this hack, I haven't experienced the parched patches that tend to crop up on my eyelids or around my mouth. Hands down, my skin has never looked healthier or more plump. So much so, that foundation is more of an option than a must. My skin feels better, too: smoother and much softer. I'll caveat this, though, and say I avoid the hack in the evening if I'm using very potent ingredients like retinol or exfoliating acids. Mainly because water may enhance the absorption of ingredients and these are already quite strong.