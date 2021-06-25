Whether you're a beauty enthusiast or not, if you're on TikTok you've probably come across at least one of Hyram Yarbro's skincare videos. One of the app's most trustworthy 'skinfluencers', Hyram reviews buzzy products, busts skincare myths and is a fountain of knowledge when it comes to skin gripes. No wonder many of his 6.8 million followers were desperate for him to launch an honest, reliable, no-frills skincare collection.
Fast-forward to this week and that TikTok dream is now an exciting reality as Hyram has teamed up with expert-adored, affordable skincare brand The Inkey List on his debut brand: Selfless by Hyram. The collection consists of five must-try products including a gel cleanser and four targeted serums which boast salicylic acid, niacinamide, mandelic acid and retinol. Much like The Inkey List's range, each of Hyram's products is made for a specific skin concern, whether that's breakouts, hyperpigmentation, oily skin or uneven skin texture (to name a few). And nothing exceeds the £28 mark.
So what's worth your money? I tried everything in the range and here are my honest thoughts as a skincare-obsessed beauty editor.
The best Selfless by Hyram product for all skin types: Centella & Green Tea Hydrating Gel Cleanser, £18.
Gel cleansers can be quite harsh on skin (and often make my eyes sting) but this gel-to-foam version is one of the gentlest formulas I've tried. It's a fuss-free cleanser that everyone can use. It cut through my heavy makeup in one go and didn't make my skin feel uncomfortably tight thanks to ultra hydrating glycerin. It's a little pricy for a simple gel product, though, especially when you consider that CeraVe and Bioderma offer similar versions for less.
The best Selfless by Hyram product for oily skin: Niacinamide & Maracujá Daily Barrier Support Moisturiser, £24.
I expected this moisturiser to be creamier in texture but it's more like a lightweight gel. It makes skin feel slightly tacky afterwards but absorbs fast and the addition of niacinamide really does work brilliantly to reduce excess oil throughout the day. My skin looked glowy, not greasy. While it claims to be hydrating, if your skin is on the dry side you might need something a little richer. There's no sunscreen in this collection (yet) so following with a broad spectrum SPF 50 is a must in the morning. I like that the packaging features a sun and moon symbol, which means you can use this in the morning and the evening.
The best Selfless by Hyram product for getting rid of blackheads: Salicylic Acid & Sea Kelp Pore Clearing and Oil Control Serum, £22.
My spot-prone skin really likes this serum and I'll continue to use it to the very last drop. At 0.5%, it's not as strong as other salicylic acid products out there (like the TikTok-famous Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant, £28) but it's still one to try if you want rid of blackheads. Salicylic acid exfoliates deeply to break up dead skin cells and oil (which would otherwise cause clogged pores). Niacinamide mops up shine and succinic acid reduces bacteria, helping to minimise spots. It's quite watery (so remember to give it a good shake) but sinks in quickly. Follow with your favourite moisturiser.
The best Selfless by Hyram product for hyperpigmentation and spots: Mandelic Acid & Rice Bran Gentle Exfoliating Serum, £22.
Mandelic acid is an AHA (or alpha hydroxy acid), which exfoliates the top layers of skin, resulting in a brighter, more even complexion. It works in a similar way to glycolic acid but is gentler, making it better for sensitive skin. I can confirm that it didn't make my skin sting or tingle as glycolic acid does and it paired well with a simple moisturiser at night. If you're using any kind of exfoliating acid, be sure to wear SPF in the daytime to protect your skin against damaging UV rays.
The best Selfless by Hyram product for uneven skin tone & texture, breakouts and ageing: Retinol & Rainbow Algae Repair Serum, £28.
This is great for retinol beginners as the concentration is relatively low at 0.2%. It reminds me very much of The Ordinary's Granactive Retinoid 2% In Emulsion, £8, but goes further with the addition of tranexamic acid (tackles pigmentation and dark spots) and squalane, which is hydrating. I noticed a couple of under-the-skin spots come to the surface after using it but this is normal with retinol as it gets to work on unblocking pores. As the packaging suggests, use this at night for best results.
The verdict
It's tempting to use everything together but depending on your skin type, I'd suggest incorporating only one of the serums into your skincare routine to avoid sensitivity. Start slowly (two or three times a week) until your skin gets used to the product. The moisturiser and cleanser are gentle enough to be used every day in the morning and evening. I'm also a big fan of the eco-friendly packaging, which is made from sugarcane, and the brand's pledge to reduce carbon emissions and source ingredients consciously. Mainly, we know the ingredients in these products are proven to work, so I've no doubt each one will be a sell-out. My advice? Act fast.
