Squalane acts as an 'emollient', says Chris, so it helps retain moisture inside of our skin. "All skin types need emollients to nourish and keep in moisture," he explains. Squalane's moisture-trapping credentials are what makes it a great ingredient for dry skin, adds Claire. Though it feels very similar to an oil, which is typically known to block up pores and make the skin greasy, Claire mentions that it is non-comedogenic , which means it's less likely to clog the skin and result in spots. "It is very light in texture, making it more wearable for oily and congested skin types," says Claire. That's not all, though. "It's also anti-inflammatory, so it's excellent for oily and acne prone skin."