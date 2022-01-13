10 New Skincare Trends That’ll Be Everywhere In 2022

2021 has been an incredible year for skincare trends. TikTok has been a driving force behind the popularity of DIY beauty tricks (skin icing, anyone?) and game-changing hacks, including how to remove blackheads and treat dark under-eye circles. Then there's the post-pandemic beauty boom. As clinics and salons reopened their doors, we booked in for innovative treatments like skin laser, pro facials and injectables in our droves.
Ahead of 2022, our skin needs are set to change. Spending more time socialising and easing ourselves back into IRL work environments means we're picking up the pace again — and it's bound to take a toll on our skin. Perhaps you've decided to ditch makeup entirely and want to focus on your skin's health, or maybe you've realised your groaning bathroom cabinet is filled with products you could really do without.
Either way, how we approach skincare is going to look a little different come January. Here are all the biggest, most innovative skincare trends to look out for, predicted by some of the industry's most knowledgeable experts.