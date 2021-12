6 Skincare Trends That Have Stood The Test Of Time

Personally, I'll never forgive myself for refusing to listen to my mum as she yelled the praises of SPF while I was in high school, and practically begged me to start using it daily. Unfortunately, as a naive teen, I was preoccupied with whatever product or skincare trend I'd seen on Tumblr that week. The moral of the story here is that mums are (mostly) right and that SPF is the inter-generational skincare practice we should all bow down to.