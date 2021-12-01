6 Skincare Trends That Have Stood The Test Of Time

Whether it's fashion, food or skincare, social media has undeniably sped up how we interact with and cycle through trends. Every day, it feels like there's a new hyped-up product or wonder ingredient taking the internet by storm.
Sometimes it all moves so quickly that by the time you've actually jumped on board, the product has already completed its lifecycle on TikTok and YouTube, only to end up sitting idle in your cabinet.
While it's fun to try out new cosmetic products and skincare tools (where were we without a Gua Sha a few years back?), it can get overwhelming. This feels especially real when you start to feel that you're just fuelling mindless consumerism and nothing is actually working for your skin.
Stripping things back to the tried-and-true is sometimes the best way to figure out what does and doesn't work, and what really is worth investing in when it comes to skincare.
The Classics
SPF
Why It's A Classic: Protecting the skin from harmful UV rays is the foundation of any good skincare routine. Unfortunately, damage from UV radiation has the power to reduce skin elasticity, cause uneven pigmentation, and lead to skin cancer.
Personally, I'll never forgive myself for refusing to listen to my mum as she yelled the praises of SPF while I was in high school, and practically begged me to start using it daily. Unfortunately, as a naive teen, I was preoccupied with whatever product or skincare trend I'd seen on Tumblr that week. The moral of the story here is that mums are (mostly) right and that SPF is the inter-generational skincare practice we should all bow down to.
If you're yet to incorporate SPF into your skincare routine, it's better late than never — especially as our Hot Vaxx Summer creeps ever closer. There's heaps of great products out there, ranging from those that work best with oily skin, those that sit comfortably under makeup, to those that are great for people of colour.
Vitamin C
Why It's A Classic: Vitamin C is a skincare all-timer. Considering how vital Vitamin C intake is to our inner health, it makes sense a powerful active that keeps our skin looking and feeling great on the outside too.
It's a classic because its benefits are undeniable at this point — studies have shown it can do everything from promoting collagen formation to helping the skin repair damage from free radicals. Other benefits include antioxidant protection from premature aging and the ability to help correct hyperpigmentation.
Unsurprisingly, you'll find Vitamin C in all kinds of products from moisturisers to serums and even eye creams. If you're looking for hard-hitting benefits from this active, we recommend choosing a Vitamin C product with a healthy input level of 10%.
H20
Why It's A Classic: Aside from literally needing water to survive, keeping hydrated from within is the easiest way to ensure your skin is receiving the hydration it needs.
"Water is the main component of our cells and tissues and represents the majority of our body's composition," Dr Costas Papageorgiou, a plastic surgeon and aesthetic doctor told Refinery29. Water has the power to help reduce clinical signs of dryness and roughness, and increase the skin's elasticity.
Hear that? Water is literally what our skin is made of, so slurp it up for radiant skin. We're also big fans of making hydration a pivotal part of your routine — so buying a cute wearable water bottle might be just the push you need to get into the habit.
The Up-and-Comers
Niacinamide
Why We Think It'll Stick Around: Sometimes referred to as Vitamin B3, we predict that Niacinamide's hardworking qualities will have it taking a central place in our cabinets for a long time. Multiple studies have been conducted to demonstrate the benefits of Niacinamide use over the years. Results have shown that Niacinamide can improve excess sebum production, the appearance of pores and fine lines, and keep the skin's barrier intact.
We also think Niacinamide will be around for good because it's basically compatible with every skincare type and poses little risk when combined with other common skincare ingredients like established Vitamin C and Retinol.
"Niacinamide is a great skin-loving ingredient to use in your beauty routine," said Joao Paulino, a Senior Product Development Associate at Swisse, when speaking to the benefits of Niacinamide serum. Starting with a daily serum with 2% Niacinamide such as the Swisse Vitamin C 10% Brightening Booster Serum which contains scientifically proven stabilised Vitamin C to target and improve dull skin, can help even out skin tone, correct dark spots and pigmentation.
Hyaluronic Acid
Why We Think It'll Stick Around: Hyaluronic acid has retained its status over the last few years — and for good reason. If you've yet to jump on the HA-hype train, its benefits include reducing the visibility of fine lines, promoting skin plumpness and stimulating skin cell regeneration. It's also hugely beneficial due to the fact that it is a humectant, meaning it sucks moisture towards the skin.
"Hyaluronic acid is a complex sugar normally found in between the collagen bundles in the skin, providing hydration and plumpness," explains Ava Shamban, M.D., a Beverly Hills-based dermatologist told Refinery29. Hyaluronic acid can even work on your hair to soak up moisture overnight.
Eyecare
Why We Think It'll Stick Around: We don't need to remind you that it's been a stressful few years. We've been more stressed and anxious than ever, which has probably led to a lack of quality sleep too. A lack of quality sleep, plus an increased exposure to blue light (thank you Netflix binge-watch sessions and WFH), can lead to increased puffiness and darkness around the eye area.
There are so many things you can do to keep your eyes and the skin around them protected — from eye creams to blue-light glasses, and even eye massagers ensure your pupils aren't getting too stressed out.
Considering that we'll all be readjusting to IRL life and its stresses at our own pace, we think that eyecare will retain an essential place in our skincare routines.
