Beauty Lovers, R29 & SCAD Are Hosting Your Dream Career Fair

Refinery29 is going back to school with the Savannah College of Art and Design. On February 15 and 16, we’re turning the traditional career fair upside down with Refinery29 x SCAD Present: Next In Beauty.
Along with faculty from SCAD’s prestigious Business of Beauty and Fragrance program and industry leaders from around the globe, some of the BIGGEST names in beauty are joining us in Savannah, GA — such as Euphoria’s head makeup-artist and co-founder of Half Magic Donni Davy and Megan Markle’s go-to beauty stylist Daniel Martin, the global director of artistry and education at Tatcha.
The goal of the two-day career salon is to champion SCAD students as they embark on their careers in the beauty industry through portfolio reviews and panel discussions while also presenting to and networking with global companies looking to hire SCAD talent. There’s lots of opportunity: The global beauty industry generates over $430 billion (yes that’s a b) in revenue annually, and the field is also one of the most innovative and exciting out there, which is why SCAD launched the aforementioned business of beauty degree program in 2018.
And we’re going to be busy; over the course of two days, we’re looking at over 100 portfolio reviews with brands such as L'Oréal, Estée Lauder, Revlon, Coty, Rare Beauty, Goop, Winky Lux, Blonde + Co, and Case Agency.
"Refinery 29 is the perfect partner to help us reimagine the 'career fair.' The days of booths, resumes, and sterile conversation are gone," says Meloney Moore, Associate Dean, SCAD De Sole School of Business Innovation.
She's right. We wanted to make networking, well, fun, which is why we’re hosting events such as our live Hair Me Out, during which we’ll bring our viral YouTube series to life in front of a student audience with the help of celebrity hairstylist Felicia Leatherwood.
While programming is reserved for SCAD students (for this year, anyway; we're manifesting bigger in 2025), watch this space: We’ll be bringing it to life across Refinery29’s social and on-site. See you there! — Carli Whitwell, Senior Director of Editorial
