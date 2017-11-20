Did Ashley Graham Just Shade Victoria’s Secret?

If you took one look at your Instagram feed this past weekend, it may feel like every model you follow was at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai. After seeing just how many made the trip, we couldn't stop refreshing the social media app, obsessing over things like who took Katy Perry’s place as performer, just how good the Balmain collaboration is, and what new faces will take the runway (and which ones won't). And Gigi Hadid isn't the only one who didn't flaunt her wings down the world's most watched catwalk.
Ashley Graham has been noticeably absent from all the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show casting speculation, despite the fact that fans have been consistently asking the brand to feature a more diverse and inclusive line-up. As a result, on Sunday, the model took to Instagram to tease her followers and hint that Victoria’s Secret had finally added a plus size-model to its line-up. “Got my wings!” Graham wrote under the post, uploaded just hours before the live show took place. But as the congratulatory responses rolled in, the model edited her caption to read: “…my #AdditionElle wings!” She also added the hashtag "#thickthighssavelives."
The picture Graham uploaded is actually from Addition Elle’s September 2016 New York Fashion Week presentation; it was photoshopped to give the appearance of Graham wearing wings, á la a Victoria’s Secret angel. And since that's one change we definitely can't wait to see take place on the runway, we’re willing to play along with little Graham’s fake out.
It seems her commenters are game, too. “It’s about time there’s a place for all women and she just proved it,” user @pauline2788 wrote under Graham’s photo. “For us curvy girls to stand up for ourselves love ourselves just like Ashley does.” @Nixidaisy echoed similar sentiments, writing: “You are an inspiration to all of us....thick and thin....beauty comes in all shapes and sizes and I only wish I had such a strong healthy model to look up to as I grew up. My self esteem may have been very different during my younger years if I’d know healthy and thick wasn’t a bad thing, but that the diversity in our sizes is something to be celebrated!!!!”
From their fingers to Victoria’s Secret’s ears. May 2018 be the year this angel finally gets her wings.
