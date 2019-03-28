In her 2009 song Hard, Rihanna warned us. The singer told everyone "that Rihanna reign won't let up." Clearly, there was truth to those lyrics, because Riri refuses to take her foot off the gas when it comes to dropping new Fenty Beauty products.
A few weeks ago, the brand kicked off its "summer takeover" with the relaunch of Body Lava in a new Trophy Wife shade. And now, Fenty is entering an entirely new makeup category with a collection of bronzers. Eight new gold-plated compacts will be dropping on April 5. "It took me over 2 years to create #SUNSTALKR BRONZER with every skin tone in mind," Rihanna wrote on Instagram. And for the campaign, she posed in a chocolate-bronze outfit with the contoured cheeks to match.
In general, bronzer isn't an easy category to shop, especially for tan and deep complexions. Some pigments skew too cool and others don't show up at all. Overall, there aren't a ton of shade options on shelves. Benefit Cosmetics just expanded its cult-favourite Hoola Bronzer to include two shades for medium and deep complexions. While brands like NYX and Anastasia Beverly Hills have also committed to diversity in the (often overlooked) bronzer category. But even then, eight shades is unheard of.
Of course, Fenty Beauty would be the brand to create transfer-proof powders with all the right undertones, and we're excited to see exactly how these bronzers pan out on different complexions. Heck, if we can look half as good as Rihanna in the image below, then we're in for a real treat. Now, all we need to complete our Fenty face is a brow pencil and mascara. So, Rihanna, we're waiting...
