What we're really talking about is the intense blush we saw all over the catwalks at London Fashion Week , which crept up to the temples and was layered underneath the eyes. If you're going to go there, Katie suggests working out the rest of your makeup look first. "This depends on what you wear it with," she said. "If you pair really intense blush with a simple eye, a nice clean brow and a balmy lip, then it’s super wearable and fun. This is how it was worn on the catwalk." What she wouldn't necessarily do? "An intense cheek and loads of other stuff. A slick of mascara and a glossy eye is all you need – something has to lift it."