You might recall that the cloud trend first picked up steam on Reddit and Instagram last April, but required a tedious application process. The most popular looks included billowing intricacies on each cloud, somehow painted onto the tiniest canvas imaginable: the eyelid. The result was almost always a detailed skyscape with so much depth and dimension it could have Bob Ross shaking. But the cloudy eye makeup we've been seeing this week — at shows like Cynthia Rowley, Anna Sui, and Rosie Assoulin — utilises simple shapes in wearable colors (think: pastels and white) that don't require an art history degree to recreate.