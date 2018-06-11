When the first wave of blurring products hit the market a few years back, primers took precedent, offering up a number of ways in which one could turn their skin into a flattering Gaussian blur of itself before even putting on makeup. But why stop at a perfectly soft-focus canvas when you can have foundations, complexion boosters, and concealers, too — all designed to make a perfectly indistinguishable haze out of oversized pores while satisfying our unrelenting need for fresh, glowy skin.
Short of getting pregnant, which is possibly the most tried-and-true but also most needlessly complicated way to get radiant skin, achieving a truly natural, all-over glow is difficult in and of itself. Plus, a lit-from-within (not lit-from-highlighter) vibe typically calls upon products with dewy finishes — something that can only serve to amplify baby’s first wrinkles.
So what exactly should we look for when aiming for a perfectly consistent complexion with all-around glow? "A good blurring foundation is ultra light, hydrating, and instantly creates a fresh, healthy, glowing look by reflecting light and smoothing pores,” says Giorgio Armani Beauty celebrity makeup artist Tim Quinn, whose clients include Diane Lane and Camila Mendes.
Factor in UV protection, adaptive shading, and ingredients usually reserved for skin care, and you’ve got yourself a massive makeup upgrade that’s perfectly attuned to the lazy days of summer. We try the latest formulations, made to do it all, ahead.