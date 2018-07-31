Story from Beauty

Rihanna Is Bringing Back Razor-Thin Brows On The Cover Of Vogue

Megan Decker
Of the quest for the "perfect" pair of arched eyebrows, Rihanna says, "Fuck it." While some people are fully committed to the dos and don'ts of the grooming process — avoiding magnifying mirrors, tossing their tweezers in the depths of their bottom bathroom drawer, and only letting trusted professionals touch the stray hairs — Rih takes a different approach, styling her brows outside what's considered trendy to make a statement. This has never been more apparent than on Vogue's just-released September 2018 cover, which features Bad Gal RiRi and a striking set of penciled-thin eyebrows unlike anything we've seen on a magazine cover in a long time.
It's not the first time Rihanna has shocked and awed with her eyebrows: At this year's Met Gala, the Fenty Beauty mogul paired her iconic Papal headpiece with almost-translucent fully-bleached brows. For this September cover, however, makeup artist Isamaya Ffrench (for Fenty Beauty) didn't make Rih's brows nonexistent. Instead, she made them a talking point, by penciling extreme razor-thin arches across her forehead.
Taken as a whole, the glamorous headshot — high-shine burgundy ombre lip, rosy pink shadow, the bouquet of flowers spilling from her hair — shows true out-of-the-box beauty creativity from lead stylist Edward Enninful (which feels only right, considering the visionary who graces the cover). But despite our appreciation for the high-concept shoot, the cover has raised a few eyebrows in opposition — with more that a few fans taking to Twitter to speak out against a potential over-plucked brow comeback.
Clearly there are some critics, and we're probably going to leave our tweezers be. But the fact remains: You can't beat Rihanna, and you definitely can't beat Rihanna's brow game.
