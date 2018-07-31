Of the quest for the "perfect" pair of arched eyebrows, Rihanna says, "Fuck it." While some people are fully committed to the dos and don'ts of the grooming process — avoiding magnifying mirrors, tossing their tweezers in the depths of their bottom bathroom drawer, and only letting trusted professionals touch the stray hairs — Rih takes a different approach, styling her brows outside what's considered trendy to make a statement. This has never been more apparent than on Vogue's just-released September 2018 cover, which features Bad Gal RiRi and a striking set of penciled-thin eyebrows unlike anything we've seen on a magazine cover in a long time.
It's not the first time Rihanna has shocked and awed with her eyebrows: At this year's Met Gala, the Fenty Beauty mogul paired her iconic Papal headpiece with almost-translucent fully-bleached brows. For this September cover, however, makeup artist Isamaya Ffrench (for Fenty Beauty) didn't make Rih's brows nonexistent. Instead, she made them a talking point, by penciling extreme razor-thin arches across her forehead.
Taken as a whole, the glamorous headshot — high-shine burgundy ombre lip, rosy pink shadow, the bouquet of flowers spilling from her hair — shows true out-of-the-box beauty creativity from lead stylist Edward Enninful (which feels only right, considering the visionary who graces the cover). But despite our appreciation for the high-concept shoot, the cover has raised a few eyebrows in opposition — with more that a few fans taking to Twitter to speak out against a potential over-plucked brow comeback.
Clearly there are some critics, and we're probably going to leave our tweezers be. But the fact remains: You can't beat Rihanna, and you definitely can't beat Rihanna's brow game.
