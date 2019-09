Of the quest for the "perfect" pair of arched eyebrows, Rihanna says, "Fuck it." While some people are fully committed to the dos and don'ts of the grooming process — avoiding magnifying mirrors, tossing their tweezers in the depths of their bottom bathroom drawer, and only letting trusted professionals touch the stray hairs — Rih takes a different approach, styling her brows outside what's considered trendy to make a statement. This has never been more apparent than on Vogue's just-released September 2018 cover , which features Bad Gal RiRi and a striking set of penciled-thin eyebrows unlike anything we've seen on a magazine cover in a long time.