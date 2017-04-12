6 Gorgeous Hairstyles To Wear All Summer Long

We've said it before, and we'll say it again: Festival season is the time of year when you should do the most. To put it in perspective, people are paying upwards of $400 to listen to bands (or to not see Beyoncé) in the effing desert. You worked hard to get there, so you have every right to stand out — with or without a flower crown. Our suggestion? A rad new braid.
They don't just look cool. If you don't feel like buying minis of your shampoo and conditioner, they're a fuss-free way to avoid constant styling all weekend. And for my fellow naturalistas, the protective styles are impossible to sweat out, versus a blowout or bone-straight sew-in style. Scroll on for a dose of inspiration — but hurry, weekend one starts in just two days.