When you're perennially single like me, you get to indulge in certain pleasures that'd otherwise be a little more difficult if you had company. For example, I don't have to share my pint of Ben & Jerry's, and I don't have to account for a plus one when I'm Seamless-ing. I can binge my trashy reality TV shows in peace, and don't have to be embarrassed when I'd rather watch Mean Girls than MSNBC. But here's the thing. If I ever do find a boyfriend, and if he sleeps over, he'll see the good, the bad...and the bonnet. And let's face it: bonnets have never been sexy.