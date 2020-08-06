Megan Thee Stallion Just Landed A Huge New Beauty Deal

Megan Thee Stallion is at the top of her game. She just announced a new single with Cardi B, collaborated with Beyoncé for the song of the summer (two years running), and ruled the BETs with her Best Female Hip-Hop artist award — all while balancing college courses. Her newest role solidifies her as one of the most in-demand performers of our time: She is now the brand ambassador for legacy makeup company Revlon.
"HOTTIES YOU ARE LOOKING AT REVLON'S NEW GLOBAL BRAND AMBASSADOR," the rapper wrote in an Instagram caption announcing the partnership. "We definitely have some hot things coming soon for all my hotties, and I'm so excited to for all of y'all to live bold with me." Megan Thee Stallion joins Revlon's long roster of celebrity ambassadors, including Gal Gadot, Ashley Graham, and Adwoa Aboah.
The partnership, which has been in the works for almost a year, was a no-brainer, according to Silvia Galfo, Revlon Global Brand President, who says the brand admired the rapper's magnetic energy. "We were drawn to her confidence and fierce ambition as much as her power to hold nothing back," Galfo says in a press release. "She loves to express herself with makeup and is a constant inspiration to her fans on living boldly."
The news is the cherry on top of a week of accomplishments from the leader of the Hot Girls. She just landed the cover of Variety magazine, shot a new campaign for Coach, and announced a new single called Wap with Cardi B, set to release this Friday. For the new single artwork, Megan posed alongside Cardi B in a face full of makeup that she did herself. It wasn't her first time being her own makeup artist either.
The Texas-rapper has flexed her makeup skills multiple times for shoots, so it was only fitting that she would do her makeup for her new Revlon campaign — a real savage move if you ask us. Megan rocked a smoky blue cut crease eyeshadow look using the brand's ColorStay Looks Book Eye Shadow Palettes (to match her multicoloured double buns) and red lipstick, and the results were stunning. We can't wait to see all of the looks Megan will continue to serve in her brand ambassador role. So, Hotties, get your makeup bags ready.