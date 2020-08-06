Megan Thee Stallion Just Landed A Huge New Beauty Deal

The Texas-rapper has flexed her makeup skills multiple times for shoots, so it was only fitting that she would do her makeup for her new Revlon campaign — a real savage move if you ask us. Megan rocked a smoky blue cut crease eyeshadow look using the brand's ColorStay Looks Book Eye Shadow Palettes (to match her multicoloured double buns) and red lipstick, and the results were stunning. We can't wait to see all of the looks Megan will continue to serve in her brand ambassador role. So, Hotties, get your makeup bags ready.