This isn't the first time the "Savage" rapper has done her own makeup for shoots or appearances: A few months ago, Megan shared a selfie on Instagram with the caption, "makeup by me." Last week, following an emotional live stream where she addressed recently being shot , Megan posted a selfie rocking shimmery shadow and a full face, which Deryck confirmed was a DIY look, too. "Sis a whole glam team on her own!" he wrote. "Did her own makeup and styled her hair." The star also did her own glam for her Guardian magazine cover in May — so, yeah, "makeup artist" should be added to her resume stat.